In this episode of Cool Science Radio, John and Lynn are joined by Eric Johnson, a leader in decision-making research, who has written a new book : The Elements of Choice: Why The Way We Decide Matters. Every time we make a choice, our minds go through an elaborate process most of us never even notice. Johnson shares the inner-workings of how we decide - something most of us know nothing about though we make decisions every second of every day.

Listen • 19:54