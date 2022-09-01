© 2022 KPCW

Fantastic Numbers and Where to Find Them: A Cosmic Quest from Zero to Infinity

  • Fantastic Numbers and Where to Find Them book cover.jpg
    Fantastic Numbers and Where to Find Them: A Cosmic Quest from Zero to Infinity.
    John Wells
    Today's guest on Cool Science Radio is theoretical physicist (01:01) Antonio Padilla who has written, Fantastic Numbers and Where to Find Them: A Cosmic Quest from Zero to Infinity. Padilla explores nine of the most extraordinary numbers in physics that illuminate the ultimate nature of reality. Padilla explains how these unusual numbers are the key to understanding such mind-boggling phenomena as black holes, relativity, and the problem of the cosmological constant—that the two best and most rigorously tested ways of understanding the universe contradict one another.