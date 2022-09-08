© 2022 KPCW

    Using machine learning to lower healthcare costs
    John Wells
    In this episode John Wells and Lynn Ware Peek talk with Michael Kim, Chief Information Officer at a company called MultiPlan. MultiPlan is a company that develops artificial intelligence that uses machine learning to lower healthcare costs by reducing out-of-network claims and cost burdens.Michael oversees the Company’s technology organization. He has nearly 20 years of experience leading large IT organizations including major insurance companies such as The Hartford Property and Casualty Company and Torus Insurance.
    Cool Science Radio | September 8, 2022
    John Wells
    Today on Cool Science Radio hosts John Wells and Lynn Ware Peek’s guests include:(0:56) Michael Kim, Chief Information Officer at a company called MultiPlan that develops artificial intelligence that uses machine learning to lower healthcare costs by reducing out-of-network claims and cost burdens.Then Pulitzer Prize finalist (26:00) Katherine Blunt who has written California Burning: The Fall of Pacific Gas and Electric -and what it means for America's Power Grid. In the book she adresses Pacific Gas & Electric’s Infrastructure failure and the connection to California fires.