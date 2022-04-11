On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (09:55) Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update, including the end of the public health state of emergency, (25:15) Park City Ski and Snowboard Update with Director of Freeski Chris 'Hatch' Haslock and Head Comp XC coach Liz Stephen have details on summer programming and (38:21) Weber Basin Water Conservancy District Assistant Manager Jon Parry has details on new water regulations.

