local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 11, 2022

Published April 11, 2022 at 10:23 AM MDT
LNH 04-11-22.png

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (09:55) Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant has a monthly update, including the end of the public health state of emergency, (25:15) Park City Ski and Snowboard Update with Director of Freeski Chris 'Hatch' Haslock and Head Comp XC coach Liz Stephen have details on summer programming and (38:21) Weber Basin Water Conservancy District Assistant Manager Jon Parry has details on new water regulations.

(05:44) After criminal charges, could lawsuits be next for Park City schools?
(35:53) Proposals for US 40 western bypass route in Heber Valley come into focus as UDOT study continues

Local News Hour Phil BondurantSummit County Health DepartmentPublic Health State of EmergencyPark City Ski & SnowboardChris "Hatch" HaslockLiz StephenWeber Basin Water Conservancy DistrictJon ParryWater Regulations
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
