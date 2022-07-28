© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Jane Collective

  • LNH 07-28-22.png
    Local News Hour | July 28, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (2:31) Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens with a recap of Wednesday's meeting, including a discussion on whether the county should start charging EV owners to plug in their cars on county-owned chargers. (21:03) Heather Booth the founder of The Jane Collective and Directors of the film The Janes , Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes, talk about the film and tonight's free screening and (39:19) Park City Special Events and Economic Development Program Manger Jenny Diersen previews some upcoming events and impacts on traffic and parking.