Local News Hour | July 28, 2022

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (2:31) Summit County Council Member Malena Stevens with a recap of Wednesday's meeting, including a discussion on whether the county should start charging EV owners to plug in their cars on county-owned chargers. (21:03) Heather Booth the founder of The Jane Collective and Directors of the film The Janes , Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes, talk about the film and tonight's free screening and (39:19) Park City Special Events and Economic Development Program Manger Jenny Diersen previews some upcoming events and impacts on traffic and parking.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.