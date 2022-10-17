© 2022 KPCW

    Vin 7000 Wine Club
    October is National Women's Small Business Month and Mountain Money is excited to have Maggie Heile, Founder and General Manager of Vin 7000.
    Mountain Money | October 17, 2022
    Today on Mountain Money, (00:03) authors Walt Bog-Danich and Michael Forsythe discuss their book When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting FirmThen, (22:55) Maggie Heile, Founder and General Manager of Vin 7000 shares how it is now possible to join a wine club in Utah.Mountain Money ends the hour speaking with (36:08) Matt Irvin with Adventourage Heber Valley's newest outfitter at the Homestead Resort.