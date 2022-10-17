Vin 7000 Wine Club
October is National Women's Small Business Month and Mountain Money is excited to have Maggie Heile, Founder and General Manager of Vin 7000.
Maggie Heile has given Utah wine lovers a reason to rejoice. It is now possible to join premium, curated wine clubs thanks to Vin 7000, a boutique wine brokerage based in Park City. Customers may currently select from six wine clubs to join, and their regular shipments are delivered for free to the Utah State Liquor Store of their choice. These are typically limited production wines that are not otherwise available in Utah.