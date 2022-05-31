© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 31, 2022

Published May 31, 2022 at 10:27 AM MDT
LNH 05-31-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:07) President of Wasatch Education Foundation Jeff Danley talks about work in the school district and programs coming next school year with a recap of last year, (17:41) Park City LGBTQIA+ Taskforce members Joe Urankar and Virginia Solomon have details about Pride Month and the flag-raising that's happening tomorrow and (33:20) Outgoing PCMR COO Mike Goar has a look back at his lengthy career in the ski industry as he makes the move to Switzerland.

(02:58) Fallen veterans honored at Park City Memorial Day service
(13:57) Park City Council still deciding whether or not to set aside money to shuttle people to Bonanza Flat
(30:32) Late-May snow causes crashes, threatens plants, delays summer: ‘This is Park City’

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
