Today on Mountain Money, (00:03) authors Walt Bog-Danich and Michael Forsythe discuss their book When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting FirmThen, (22:55) Maggie Heile, Founder and General Manager of Vin 7000 shares how it is now possible to join a wine club in Utah.Mountain Money ends the hour speaking with (36:08) Matt Irvin with Adventourage Heber Valley's newest outfitter at the Homestead Resort.

