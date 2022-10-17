© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

When McKinsey Comes to Town

Published October 17, 2022 at 10:56 AM MDT
When McKinsey Comes To Town.jpg

Co-author Michael Forsythe discusses the book When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World's Most Powerful Consulting Firm.

A former McKinsey consultant once wrote, “To those convinced that a secretive cabal controls the world, the usual suspects are Illuminati, Lizard People, and ‘globalists.’ They are wrong. There is, however, McKinsey and Company.”

McKinsey is more than simply one of Big 3 consulting companies that newly minted US MBAs flock to. Its reach and influence into the spheres of corporations and governments worldwide is extraordinary.

And while it holds itself out as a pillar of rectitude whose actions are carefully monitored to be consistent with a set of high-minded values, the reality of what it has done and who it has done it is far different.

One fundamental element of McKinsey’s culture is its commitment to maintaining the secrets of its clients. That is why the new book, “When McKinsey Comes to Town” by Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe is so extraordinary. The book is a deep dive into how the company works and who it works for. We are lucky to have the co-author Michael Forsythe with us here this morning.

Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
