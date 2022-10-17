A former McKinsey consultant once wrote, “To those convinced that a secretive cabal controls the world, the usual suspects are Illuminati, Lizard People, and ‘globalists.’ They are wrong. There is, however, McKinsey and Company.”

McKinsey is more than simply one of Big 3 consulting companies that newly minted US MBAs flock to. Its reach and influence into the spheres of corporations and governments worldwide is extraordinary.

And while it holds itself out as a pillar of rectitude whose actions are carefully monitored to be consistent with a set of high-minded values, the reality of what it has done and who it has done it is far different.

One fundamental element of McKinsey’s culture is its commitment to maintaining the secrets of its clients. That is why the new book, “When McKinsey Comes to Town” by Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe is so extraordinary. The book is a deep dive into how the company works and who it works for. We are lucky to have the co-author Michael Forsythe with us here this morning.