Utah Legislature

Bill to honor inclusivity at graduation ceremonies moves through Utah Legislature

KPCW | By St. George News
Published March 2, 2023 at 11:53 AM MST
St. Geogre News NativeAmericangraduationregalia 3-2-23.jpg

Utah students hoping to wear religious or cultural attire during graduation ceremonies may be in luck, as a bill intended to promote inclusivity is making its way through the Legislature.

The student graduation attire modifications bill, officially designated as SB 103 and sponsored by Sen. Karen Kwan, will grant students the opportunity to wear “items of religious or cultural significance” alongside the traditional cap and gown.

After the vote in the Senate, the bill proceeded in its course with 25 in favor and no opposing votes. Four senators were absent.

The bill has gained support from diverse groups of individuals, including people who are Tongan, Polynesian, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, Samoan, Mexican and Iraqi Muslim American cultures.

During both the House and Senate education committee meetings, Charlene Lui spoke alongside Kwan in favor of the bill.

“To be able to wear and to bear our cultural objects of great significance — it is an honor,” Lui said. “Not just for us here as we participate, but to think of everybody living in those remote islands or other places, it is such a tribute and an honor.”

Read full report here.

St. George News
See stories by St. George News