Bill to honor inclusivity at graduation ceremonies moves through Utah Legislature

The student graduation attire modifications bill, officially designated as SB 103 and sponsored by Sen. Karen Kwan, will grant students the opportunity to wear “items of religious or cultural significance” alongside the traditional cap and gown.

After the vote in the Senate, the bill proceeded in its course with 25 in favor and no opposing votes. Four senators were absent.

The bill has gained support from diverse groups of individuals, including people who are Tongan, Polynesian, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander, Samoan, Mexican and Iraqi Muslim American cultures.

During both the House and Senate education committee meetings, Charlene Lui spoke alongside Kwan in favor of the bill.

“To be able to wear and to bear our cultural objects of great significance — it is an honor,” Lui said. “Not just for us here as we participate, but to think of everybody living in those remote islands or other places, it is such a tribute and an honor.”

Read full report here.

