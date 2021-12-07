Wasatch County Council to vote on 2022 budget, hear about property tax complaints

After several rounds of review and a delayed vote, the county council will finalize next year’s $30 million budget.

The council held off on approving the budget last week to add a separate section for MIDA, the Military Installation Development Authority developing the Mayflower Resort. The last public hearing didn’t include any opposition, and the budget is expected to be approved.

But the council will hear about citizens less than happy about recent property tax increases.

The county assessor is scheduled to report on complaints about property taxes rising quickly and disproportionately in recent years. The presentation will include information about future tax strategies.

Wasatch County Taxpayers Association members will listen for mention of unfair appraisal patterns in recent years.

They say some people in the county are being reassessed each year and seeing their property tax rates skyrocket. Meanwhile, others haven’t been appraised for as long as a decade, and their rates have remained comparatively low.

The taxpayers association hopes to hear ideas for amending the appraisal system going forward. In addition, it’s stated that some residents have paid unfair rates in recent years and deserve financial relief.

The county’s 2022 budget includes money for nine new full-time staff members, and raises for existing employees.

The county projects a $1.5 million surplus at the end of next year in its general fund.

The budget will come up during general council discussion and later as a public hearing, when community members can comment on it. The meeting will also include a progress report from a MIDA representative on the Mayflower Resort.

The regular meeting is at 3 p.m., and the public hearings begin at 6 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building at 25 North Main Street in Heber City. To attend the meeting via Zoom, visit wasatch.utah.gov.

