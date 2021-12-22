Wasatch County warns public of increase in car burglaries

With more cases of car break-ins than usual this month, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder to residents to be proactive about protecting valuables.

Last week, the Sheriff’s office told residents there had been an “increase of vehicle burglaries in the county.”

The message said it’s common for people to lose valuable items left in cars to theft. It reminded people not to leave valuables in their cars and to lock their doors.

Carrie Diggs, the dispatch supervisor for the Sheriff’s office, said the announcement was a reaction to a handful of reports from around the county. Since last week, she said there haven’t been any more reports of people stealing from cars.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office encourages the public to call its dispatch line to report suspicious activity. The number is (435) 654-1411.