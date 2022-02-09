© 2022 KPCW

Wasatch County

Snowmobiles, tools worth thousands stolen in northern Wasatch County

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published February 9, 2022 at 5:09 PM MST
wasatch_county_sheriff.jpg
Wasatch County Sheriff's Office
/

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office reports recent thefts of snowmobiles and heavy machinery, including from the Mayflower Mountain Resort construction site.

When a would-be buyer suspected on Saturday that two snowmobiles up for sale were stolen, they called 911.

A Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputy drove out to a site in the Bench Creek area in the Uinta Mountains and ran a VIN inspection. There was no matching stolen vehicle report, but the deputy found the name of the snowmobiles’ registered owner and contacted him.

Sure enough, the owner said they had been stolen. He was still in the process of reporting the snowmobiles and a trailer as missing.

The seller was arrested and taken to the Summit County jail.

A week earlier, there was another theft in northern Wasatch County. According to a call to the Sheriff’s office, around $15,000 worth of tools was taken from a storage container at a construction site near the Mayflower. The site is where a new ski resort, hotels and homes are being built.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the theft to contact their office. It didn’t provide information about what tools or materials were taken.

The phone number for the Wasatch County Sheriff’s office is (435) 654-1411.

Wasatch County Wasatch CountyWasatch County SheriffMayflower Mountain Resort
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter
