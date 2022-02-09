Snowmobiles, tools worth thousands stolen in northern Wasatch County

When a would-be buyer suspected on Saturday that two snowmobiles up for sale were stolen, they called 911.

A Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputy drove out to a site in the Bench Creek area in the Uinta Mountains and ran a VIN inspection. There was no matching stolen vehicle report, but the deputy found the name of the snowmobiles’ registered owner and contacted him.

Sure enough, the owner said they had been stolen. He was still in the process of reporting the snowmobiles and a trailer as missing.

The seller was arrested and taken to the Summit County jail.

A week earlier, there was another theft in northern Wasatch County. According to a call to the Sheriff’s office, around $15,000 worth of tools was taken from a storage container at a construction site near the Mayflower. The site is where a new ski resort, hotels and homes are being built.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information about the theft to contact their office. It didn’t provide information about what tools or materials were taken.

The phone number for the Wasatch County Sheriff’s office is (435) 654-1411.

