Heber City Council will take up public comment periods, open space, summer beer gardens

The Heber City Council meets Tuesday evening at Heber City Hall at 4 p.m.

There, the city will discuss whether to allow the Heber Market on Main to host a beer garden at its weekly summertime gatherings at City Park. That would require changes to city code, including allowing an event operator to have more than three beer garden licenses in a given year. The council won’t vote on that Tuesday.

As defined in current code, beer gardens in the city currently allow beer sales and consumption within a 1,000-square-foot area between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. Sales are restricted to community-wide celebrations in the downtown area.

The council will also take up proposed amendments to its meeting rules of order, including when to allow public comments. That’s been a recurring topic for the council since the new mayor’s and councilors’ terms began.

A proposal up for discussion at Tuesday’s meeting would allow public comments before votes on each action item. That would allow for 10 minutes of citizen input before the council votes.

The rules change would also include up to 20 minutes at the beginning of meetings for public comments not related to topics on the agenda. It also denotes that along with input voiced at meetings, the council should consider emails to be official public comments.

Currently, people at City Hall or attending meetings online may speak anytime the mayor grants permission.

At a council meeting in early March, residents expressed displeasure at a proposal to limit comments to public hearings or general public comment periods at the start of each meeting.

The council and engineering department will also discuss the city’s multi-million-dollar water and sewer lines restoration project. A focus will be whether to include maintenance to pressurized water meters at individual homes, and the financial impacts of that to the city and residents.

Also up for discussion but not action is a proposal to place a conservation easement on nine acres of land around the Muirfield Dog Park. According to Summit Land Conservancy Executive Director Cheryl Fox, that would prohibit almost any structures from being built on the land there, which includes the Spring Creek.

Heber City Hall is at 75 North Main Street. To attend the work meeting and regular meeting via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.