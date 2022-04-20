Wasatch County School District considers more than$100,000 in curriculum and systems spending

Wasatch County School District Teaching & Learning director Todd Johnson will present the $14,000.00 Desmos Math Curriculum for Rocky Mountain Middle School grades 6-8 and Algebra I. The school board will consider adopting the program for the 2022/2023 school year.

The board will also consider $89,000 in technical system upgrades to upgrade portable presentations for the cafeteria, library, learning area, auditorium, band room, choir room, and Little Theater.

The board will acknowledge and celebrate the winners of the Emergence Art Awards with recognition of the seven young artists’ works and their accompanying essays. A link to the artwork is on the web version of this report.

The board will meet in a study session beginning at 5 P.M. High School Assistant Principal Lana Wright will present a review of the Wasatch High School accreditation report. A round table discussion will follow.

Wasatch High School Graduation is May 19 from 4:00 to 7:30 P.M.

The public meeting starts at 6:30 with a community comment period. Comments will be taken for approximately 20 minutes, limiting each speaker to two minutes. Comments can be submitted to stacey.moore@wasatch.edu in advance. The public can make comments in person or join the zoom link on KPCW.org.

