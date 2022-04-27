Wasatch County interlocal meeting to cover UDOT, school district studies

It’s the first quarterly interlocal meeting of the year after the first that was scheduled in January was canceled. Updates by UDOT, the Mountainland Association of Governments, Midway and Hideout are on the agenda, and all county municipalities, county government and the school board were invited.

UDOT project manager Craig Hancock will kick things off with updates on the major construction project on U.S. Highway 40 at the entrance to the Heber Valley.

At a county council meeting a week ago, Hancock and other state and local government officials talked about how to move forward on the proposal for a bypass road around Heber City.

Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson told KPCW she’ll ask local officials to schedule a conversation about which options to recommend to UDOT.

Johnson also said Midway’s seeking answers about the status of the Future Schools Project and will request the school district to give an update.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. at the Midway Community Center. Johnson said as of this morning, Midway hadn’t established a broadcast of the meeting, but that one might become available. Midway streams its bi-monthly city council meetings on its Midway City Facebook page.

For a link to the full meeting agenda, which was posted late Wednesday morning, visit this link.