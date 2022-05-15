Expect more Highway 40 delays starting this week

Crews for the Utah Department of Transportation have been updating bridges on Highway 40 for about two months, and the agency says the next phase could cause “heavy delays.” That’s scheduled to begin Monday or soon after.

Highway traffic between Heber City and Park City will be reduced to one lane in each direction. That’s a change from the single-lane closure on Highway 40 eastbound at the valley’s entrance near the Jordanelle Reservoir.

The eastbound closure has caused frequent delays during evening hours, with cars routinely backed up as far as the Mayflower exit.

A UDOT press release says the new westbound lane closure will last through mid-summer, and the westbound closure through late fall.

The project is to repair and replace concrete panels along the road, and driving surfaces on the highway bridges over the Provo River.

“US-40 is the primary route and an economic corridor for the Wasatch Back and the Uinta Basin, used by commuters and recreational travelers,” said Craig Hancock, UDOT project manager. “Making these repairs will extend the life of this road and provide drivers with a smoother ride.”

For more information, visit udottraffic.utah.gov.