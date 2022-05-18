Wasatch County School District to unveil Future Schools Plan

The district describes the Future Schools Project as a roadmap for how to address rapid population growth in the Heber Valley.

Consultants GSBS Architects have been working on the plan since October with help from the school district, a steering committee and public meetings.

The master plan seeks to answer questions like whether to build new schools, where they might be most needed and which existing buildings need updates. It also delves into school operations.

The district says online classes, possible grade reconfigurations and school boundary adjustments are also focuses of the study.

During the planning process, board members reported they also received feedback about how to better involve school facilities with the community at large. The community can provide feedback during a comment period.

GSBS will present the plan as a final proposal, but the board won’t vote yet on whether to adopt it.

A study session begins at 5 p.m., when the board will hold a preliminary discussion about the master plan. The regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., where the formal presentation will take place.

The board usually meets once a month on Thursdays, but Wasatch High School graduation is this Thursday.

The meeting is at the Wasatch Education Center, 101 East 200 North in Heber City. The meeting will also be broadcast live and posted for later viewing on the Wasatch County School District YouTube channel.

