Heber City man dies in single-vehicle ATV accident

According to a Heber City Police media release, he was the only one in the ATV, and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash happened in a neighborhood just south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and State Route 189 in southern Heber.

Heber Police and Wasatch County EMS attempted life-saving measures on the victim on the scene. According to the release, he died at the Heber Valley Hospital while a medical helicopter was on the way.

The accident is under investigation, and police are investigating whether alcohol was a contributing factor.