Heber City man dies in single-vehicle ATV accident

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published May 31, 2022 at 12:13 PM MDT
ATV crash neighborhood.jpg
Google Maps
/
According to a police report, the fatal crash happened in a neighborhood in southern Heber City near U.S. Highway 40.

A 22-year-old man died in the hospital after an ATV accident in Heber Monday.

According to a Heber City Police media release, he was the only one in the ATV, and no other vehicles were involved.

The crash happened in a neighborhood just south of the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and State Route 189 in southern Heber.

Heber Police and Wasatch County EMS attempted life-saving measures on the victim on the scene. According to the release, he died at the Heber Valley Hospital while a medical helicopter was on the way.

The accident is under investigation, and police are investigating whether alcohol was a contributing factor.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
