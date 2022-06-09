© 2022 KPCW

The Village on Midway's Main St. is nearing final approval

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 9, 2022 at 3:40 PM MDT
The Village plats-Midway City-Berg Engineering.PNG
Midway City/Berg Engineering
/
The phasing plan for The Village on Midway's Main Street

One of the last parcels allowing commercial development on Midway’s Main Street is close to a final approval.

A new traffic signal at Main Street and River Road will be installed. Johnson says the signal was much needed and the development will speed up its installation by a couple of year

The Village – a proposed mixed-use development that includes 143 townhomes and almost 45,000 square feet of commercial space – will be the largest commercial property in town. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the city council will approve the project once the last few details are resolved.

The project meets all of the city’s zoning requirements and Johnson says it was a cooperative effort. The city worked closely with the developer, Midway Heritage Development, LLC, to reduce some density and create view corridors up to Memorial Hill.

The development will include a fitness center, restaurant, retail, and office space. Johnson says the city prefers retail over office space for the tax advantage.

“With retail, obviously, besides the traditional sales tax, just like Park City, we’re able to charge the resort tax,” Johnson explained. “And so that brings in additional revenue. And those also give a vibrancy to Main Street -- retail spaces create more shopping experiences. And it's one of those situations right now on our Main Street, at least a few more restaurants, a few more retail experiences will create a rising tide that's going to raise all the ships.”

Even with all the new residential housing being built, Johnson says the many of the units will be short-term rentals. That allows Midway to maintain its resort city status and charge an additional 1% sales tax.

“That’s one of the things that we worked on with this developer...we have what's called a transient rental overlay district,” Johnson said. “And if you have a residence in that district, you are able to use it for nightly rentals. And that's what's critically important for us to keep that resort tax. So about halfway through this property, there is a transient rental overlay district, and we believe that will actually help us a great deal. We think many of those homes will choose to be transient rental.”

A new traffic signal at Main Street and River Road will be installed. Johnson says the signal was much needed and the development will speed up its installation by a couple of years.

Wasatch County Midway City
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
