Wasatch County School Board to address enrollment growth Thursday in special meeting

Thursday’s special meeting agenda focuses on growth and student enrollment.

The special session was announced Wednesday afternoon. It’s at 6 p.m. in the school district building, 101 East 200 North in Heber City.

The meeting will be broadcast on the Wasatch County School District YouTube channel.

During the special meeting, the board may create a local building authority, which could be used to make land-use decisions.

This is the board’s first public meeting since the release of a master plan on how to handle student enrollment growth. The study recommends building a new high school as soon as possible and a new middle school soon after.