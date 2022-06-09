© 2022 KPCW

Wasatch County School Board to address enrollment growth Thursday in special meeting

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published June 9, 2022 at 11:27 AM MDT
WCSD building.JPG
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The Wasatch County Board of Education meets at the Wasatch Education Center, located at 101 East 200 North in Heber City.

The Wasatch County Board of Education will meet tonight to talk about managing its growing student enrollment.

Thursday’s special meeting agenda focuses on growth and student enrollment.

The special session was announced Wednesday afternoon. It’s at 6 p.m. in the school district building, 101 East 200 North in Heber City.

The meeting will be broadcast on the Wasatch County School District YouTube channel.

During the special meeting, the board may create a local building authority, which could be used to make land-use decisions.

This is the board’s first public meeting since the release of a master plan on how to handle student enrollment growth. The study recommends building a new high school as soon as possible and a new middle school soon after.

Wasatch County Wasatch County School District
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
