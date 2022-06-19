AdventureFest brings races, markets, party to Heber City Park

This is the second year for AdventureFest, which is organized by the Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce. The event featured food and vendor booths, a live concert and yoga in Heber’s City Park Friday night. There was also a group ATV sunset ride on Heber Valley trails.

At the Children’s Entrepreneur Market at the park, Kaysville brothers William and Grayson Nielson sold magic wands made of chopsticks, acrylic paint and crystals.

“When we come to the booth and show people how we're making [the wands], it's really fun to cooperate with everyone,” said 10-year-old William Nielson. “Everyone's really nice. We split the money, and we can make all the way from $50 per person to $150 per person.”

On the other side of the park, Heber Valley Creperie owner Michael Salazar served French-style thin pancakes. He said exposure at community events like AdventureFest help to establish his business in the community.

“They love how I do the crepes — it’s just relaxing, they say, just really awesome,” Salazar said. “I'll get a little crowd going on by my car, having them watch.”

Dana Dow of Midway and her daughter Kayla Richards ran in an evening 10k race, the Heber Valley Main to Main, that went from Heber’s Main Street to Midway’s Main Street and back.

“I just thought it'd be a great way for us to do something in the community and do something that we've never done before as a mother and a daughter,” Dow said. “And, you know, it's close to home.”

Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Dallin Koecher said the evening race had fewer runners compared to last year’s race, which was in the morning.

Others took the light approach with a family-friendly 1-mile race.

The evening wrapped up with a glow stick dance party with Heber-based Hitman Productions handling DJ services in City Park as it got dark in downtown Heber.