Townhomes, gym, retail space on Midway’s Main Street poised for approval

Plans for a development known as The Village in Midway call for 143 townhomes and nearly 45,000 square feet of commercial space between Main Street and Memorial Hill. The development would include a fitness center, restaurant, retail and office space.

It’s in one of the last remaining open lots on Main Street in the city’s commercial district.

After the council meeting on June 7, Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson said the council would approve the project after finalizing details.

The Utah Department of Transportation plans to install a new traffic signal at Main Street and River Road.

The council will also hold a public hearing early in the meeting over the amended budget for fiscal year 2022, which ends the last day of June.

After the hearing, the council will consider the 2022 budget. Then, it will vote on adopting the next year’s tentative budget. Next year’s budget plans for about $6.7 million in spending, nearly $1.5 million more than the final 2022 budget’s total expenditures.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Midway Town Hall, 75 North 100 West. For the full agenda, or for information about how to attend the meeting electronically, visit midwaycityut.org.

After Tuesday, the council won’t meet again until July 5.