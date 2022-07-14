Wasatch County School Board is set to vote on $150 million in bonds without voter approval

The Wasatch County School District posted Thursday's agenda just 25 hours before the meeting is set to take place. State law requires a minimum 24 hours notice for all public meetings.

The Board of Education will be meeting at the district offices and online at 4:30 p.m. in a work session to discuss lease revenue bonds. During the regular meeting starting at 6:30 p.m., the board could authorize $150 million in lease revenue bonds to pay for new school facilities. Unlike general obligation bonds, lease revenue bonds do not require voter approval.

Thursday's meeting was scheduled to happen next week, but yesterday, the board moved the meeting up a week. Here’s the link to participate in the meeting via Zoom.