Local governments to form Wasatch Back Rural Planning Organization to address transportation needs

The Wasatch Back Rural Planning Organization would combine local and regional governments. At Wednesday’s Wasatch County Council meeting, the council will discuss the goals and membership of that body.

Priorities identified in a draft agreement include Wasatch County’s 2019 rural transportation plan for the next two decades. Some of those goals are adding lanes to busy routes.

It’s not a brand-new organization, according to Councilmember Kendall Crittenden. He says the two counties want to formalize existing partnerships with the regional Mountainland Association of Governments and other agencies.

Members will include mayors and county council members, among others. Members will appoint a technical committee to help with planning projects. That’ll consist of MAG and Utah Department of Transportation employees, as well as other agencies.

The council meets at 3 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street. For a link to the full agenda and how to participate electronically, visit wasatch.utah.gov.