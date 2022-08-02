© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Local governments to form Wasatch Back Rural Planning Organization to address transportation needs

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published August 2, 2022 at 1:14 PM MDT
wasatch county administration building
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
The Wasatch County Council meets in the Wasatch County Administration Building at 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

With several major transportation projects underway, Wasatch County and Summit County plan to form a multi-government planning body.

The Wasatch Back Rural Planning Organization would combine local and regional governments. At Wednesday’s Wasatch County Council meeting, the council will discuss the goals and membership of that body.

Priorities identified in a draft agreement include Wasatch County’s 2019 rural transportation plan for the next two decades. Some of those goals are adding lanes to busy routes.

It’s not a brand-new organization, according to Councilmember Kendall Crittenden. He says the two counties want to formalize existing partnerships with the regional Mountainland Association of Governments and other agencies.

Members will include mayors and county council members, among others. Members will appoint a technical committee to help with planning projects. That’ll consist of MAG and Utah Department of Transportation employees, as well as other agencies.

The council meets at 3 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street. For a link to the full agenda and how to participate electronically, visit wasatch.utah.gov.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter