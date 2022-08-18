Youth Sports Alliance expands programs in Wasatch County

YSA runs after-school programs for 1st through 9th grade students. Its Get Out & Play programs serve elementary school-aged children, and its ACTiV8 program is for middle and junior high school students.

Heather Sims is programs director for YSA. She said in 2020 YSA expanded to Wasatch County, but COVID restrictions hampered outreach. Now the organization is ready to ramp up.

“So, the reason we went into Wasatch County is so many people work up here and live in Wasatch. And we were getting emails and calls and we when can you come to Wasatch? When can you start doing programs here in Wasatch County, we want the same opportunities as Park City students and that was exactly the same reason why we went out into South summit a few years ago to say exactly the same reasons.”

According to Sims the goal of YSA is to offer small after school programs at affordable rates. The programs range from martial arts to cross country skiing with Solder Hollow and a new program - clogging.

“So yes, that's a dance company called stomp it out cloggers down in Heber Valley. And yes, they're interested in participating. It's a four-week program. And it's $60. And of course, we always do scholarships and our scholarships for kids that are on the free and reduced lunch program, about three quarters of the price discount. So about $15.”

The other activities will include mountain biking, sailing, kayaking, biathlon, and theatre class. The snow and ice programs will be offered in January and registration opens in November.

YSA also offers other scholarships for families with different income levels.

For more information on the expanded programs in Wasatch and the different registration deadlines as well as ongoing programs in Summit County - visit the YSA website – http://www.ysa.org.