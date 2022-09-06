Wasatch County Council to budget millions in stimulus spending

The Wasatch County Council will vote during its Wednesday meeting on how to spend federal money it’s receiving from the American Rescue Plan Act, called ARPA. That’s a federal stimulus President Joe Biden signed into law in March 2021.

The county has already received $6.6 million. It spent about half of that last year, and in this week’s meeting the council will confirm how to spend the rest through the next five years.

The council is looking at allocating $500,000 for property acquisition. It’ll also consider $300,000 for buses and nearly $400,000 for public safety agencies in 2022, among a multitude of other projects and programs.

The council will also hear a presentation by Mountainland Association of Governments, or MAG, about regional state grants the county could use for funding community projects.

Wasatch County recently benefited from MAG grants for a multi-use trail into Provo Canyon, and council members have expressed interest in using grants for more transportation projects in the future.

Last month, the council voted to start future meetings at 4 p.m., rather than 3 p.m. The meeting Wednesday is at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building. Visit this link for the full agenda and how to attend the meeting via Zoom.