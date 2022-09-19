Midway City Council holds hearings on developments, annexations

Three development proposals on the Midway City Council agenda include homes and a new private school. Two of those involve bringing new land into city limits.

The council will hold public hearings for those development agreements and annexations before voting on whether to approve them.

The proposed new school would be built near the entrance to Midway from Heber City. It’s called Rising Heights Academy and would serve grades 1 through 6. A staff report says the school expects to enroll fewer than 100 students.

Along with the school, the plan calls for playgrounds, parking and outdoor gathering areas on five acres.

Two other development proposals are on neighboring properties just outside of the current city boundary. They’re near the northern tip of the Deer Creek Reservoir on Stringtown Road. The council will consider whether to annex the properties into the city, then vote on their development agreements.

The Vincent development would break a 10-acre property into three lots for single-family homes.

The Kay’s Landing development would build five homes on 11 acres.

Along with the public hearings and votes on annexations and developments, the council will also look at how to support the county-wide RAP Tax initiative. RAP taxes levy an extra penny for every $10 spent to fund recreation, arts and parks projects. Wasatch County voters rejected a RAP tax last year — by eight votes — and the county has decided to try again in November.

The council is considering supporting a campaign to spread awareness about the benefits of the RAP Tax. Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dallin Koecher says the initiative will be listed on the ballot and in promotional campaigns as Proposition 3.

The council meets for a work meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, then the regular meeting begins at 6 p.m. It’s happening at the Midway Community Center at 160 West Main Street.