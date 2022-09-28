© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Crash on US 40 kills 1 near Strawberry Reservoir

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published September 28, 2022 at 1:19 PM MDT
40 wreck death 1.JPEG
Utah Highway Patrol
Emergency responders surround a car that flipped in a crash on Highway 40 Monday.

A wreck on Monday killed an elderly driver and caused long delays on the road.

A fatal wreck near Strawberry Reservoir on Monday blocked a busy highway for several hours.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden, a car pulled out in front of a semi-truck on Highway 40 while driving away from the Strawberry Reservoir marina. The car was turning onto the westbound side of the road, and the truck was heading east.

The driver of the car, 82-year-old Hao Kuo (HOW KOO oh) of Cottonwood Heights, died at the scene. Her passenger, Wen Kuo who is also 82 and from Cottonwood Heights, was airlifted to the hospital and was still recovering as of Wednesday.

The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t injured.

Roden said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The accident kept traffic blocked for about three hours.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter