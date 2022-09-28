Crash on US 40 kills 1 near Strawberry Reservoir

A fatal wreck near Strawberry Reservoir on Monday blocked a busy highway for several hours.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Cameron Roden, a car pulled out in front of a semi-truck on Highway 40 while driving away from the Strawberry Reservoir marina. The car was turning onto the westbound side of the road, and the truck was heading east.

The driver of the car, 82-year-old Hao Kuo (HOW KOO oh) of Cottonwood Heights, died at the scene. Her passenger, Wen Kuo who is also 82 and from Cottonwood Heights, was airlifted to the hospital and was still recovering as of Wednesday.

The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t injured.

Roden said the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The accident kept traffic blocked for about three hours.