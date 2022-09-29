© 2022 KPCW

Show horses hit the Heber Valley

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published September 29, 2022 at 2:18 PM MDT
horses 4.jpg
Mardi Anson
A team of six Belgian horses and their handlers compete at the 2019

Known for their size, beauty and showmanship, draft horses are performing in Wasatch County Thursday through Saturday.

Usually only seen in movies and beer commercials, Clydesdale, Belgian and Percheron horses are putting on a show in the fourth annual Heber Valley Draft Horse Show this weekend.

“These horses weigh up to a ton each — so, 2,000 pounds apiece,” says Jon Provost, Wasatch County Event Complex director. “They're just unbelievably beautiful. And decked out. It's crazy to watch how they move and do what they do. They do a competition; each one of the horses is in perfect unison. It's amazing to watch.”

In the shows, teams of one to six horses are judged on criteria such as appearance, how well they pull their wagons, synchronization and ease of handling.

“It takes us back to how our forefathers really worked with their horses and how they're treated and taken care of shows the pageantry in this sport,” Provost says. “It just takes you back to a simpler time. Just amazing to watch the communication between the driver and the team and, and what care they take to show them off.”

The competition will field 10 teams from as far as Ohio and Florida, as well as local ones.

They’ll perform at the indoor arena at the Wasatch County Event Complex, which is located at 415 South Southfield Road.

After a 5 p.m. start on Thursday, performances begin at 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are for sale online for $15, and anyone 12 and under gets in free. Visit this link for more information or tickets.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter