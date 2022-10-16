© 2022 KPCW

Wasatch County crash leaves one motorcyclist dead, passenger in critical condition

KPCW
Published October 16, 2022 at 7:08 PM MDT
Wasatch County Sheriff's Office
A head-on crash on Cascade Springs Drive near SR-92 on Sunday afternoon left one motorcyclist dead and another in critical condition, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the motorcycle, an adult male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, an adult female, was transported via AirMed to the hospital.

Wasatch County Fire, Utah Highway Patrol, and state parks all responded to the incident. The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported in the other car.

The sheriff’s office said that Cascade Springs Drive is closed for a few hours while an investigation is conducted.

