Heber Valley ski sale happening this weekend

St. Lawrence Thrift Store’s annual ski sale is Friday and Saturday at Zermatt Resort.

St. Lawrence Director Bobbie Wolbach says it’s not exactly a swap, because it will only sell items donated by Tuesday afternoon. Like in past years, she says this weekend’s sale will feature downhill and cross-country skis, snowboards, boots, jackets, pants, helmets and goggles, among other gear.

Unpurchased and unclaimed gear from the Park City Ski Swap two weeks ago will also be available.

It’s happening in the Zermatt’s Bernese convention room. Tickets are not required, and camping overnight before doors open isn’t allowed.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. People are allowed to line up as early as 5 a.m.

Adventure Haus is one of the event’s sponsors and will offer one free waxing to whoever buys a pair of skis at the sale.

Zermatt Resort is located at 784 West Resort Drive in Midway.