© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

Heber Valley ski sale happening this weekend

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published November 15, 2022 at 3:27 PM MST
Midway ski swap.jpg
Bobbie Wolbach
Like the 2021 St. Lawrence Ski and Snowboard Sale, organizers say the 2022 event will feature a wide array of gear and clothes.

A two-day ski sale in Midway will offer new and gently used clothes and equipment as the winter season begins.

St. Lawrence Thrift Store’s annual ski sale is Friday and Saturday at Zermatt Resort.

St. Lawrence Director Bobbie Wolbach says it’s not exactly a swap, because it will only sell items donated by Tuesday afternoon. Like in past years, she says this weekend’s sale will feature downhill and cross-country skis, snowboards, boots, jackets, pants, helmets and goggles, among other gear.

Unpurchased and unclaimed gear from the Park City Ski Swap two weeks ago will also be available.

It’s happening in the Zermatt’s Bernese convention room. Tickets are not required, and camping overnight before doors open isn’t allowed.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. People are allowed to line up as early as 5 a.m.

Adventure Haus is one of the event’s sponsors and will offer one free waxing to whoever buys a pair of skis at the sale.

Zermatt Resort is located at 784 West Resort Drive in Midway.

Midway ski swap 2.jpg

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter