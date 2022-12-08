51-year-old man dies in Wasatch County snowmobile accident
A man was pronounced dead following a snowmobile accident in the Lake Creek area of Wasatch County near Tower Mountain.
Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call about the incident. Sheriff’s deputies responded alongside search and rescue and state parks officers.
51-year-old Bruce Cook of Highland, Utah was pronounced dead at the scene. He struck a boulder hidden under fresh snowfall while riding a snowmobile, causing his death, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said Cook and the group he was with were “well equipped and experienced.” He was wearing a helmet.