51-year-old man dies in Wasatch County snowmobile accident

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call about the incident. Sheriff’s deputies responded alongside search and rescue and state parks officers.

51-year-old Bruce Cook of Highland, Utah was pronounced dead at the scene. He struck a boulder hidden under fresh snowfall while riding a snowmobile, causing his death, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Cook and the group he was with were “well equipped and experienced.” He was wearing a helmet.