© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Wasatch County

51-year-old man dies in Wasatch County snowmobile accident

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 8, 2022 at 3:36 PM MST
wcso12822.jpg
Wasatch County Sheriff's Office
/

A man was pronounced dead following a snowmobile accident in the Lake Creek area of Wasatch County near Tower Mountain.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, the Wasatch County 911 Center received a call about the incident. Sheriff’s deputies responded alongside search and rescue and state parks officers.

51-year-old Bruce Cook of Highland, Utah was pronounced dead at the scene. He struck a boulder hidden under fresh snowfall while riding a snowmobile, causing his death, according to the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said Cook and the group he was with were “well equipped and experienced.” He was wearing a helmet.

Wasatch County
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta