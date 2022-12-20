Public hearings, environmental decisions planned in last 2022 Wasatch County Council meeting

A week after the Wasatch County Council adopted its nearly $35 million operating budget for 2023, some tweaks are up for public comment.

A staff report says possible budget amendments include millions of dollars for assorted projects and expenses. Those include the new Heber bus, a trail project, a campground and county vehicles.

The changes would also move millions between county funds to meet balancing requirements. Some expenses could be covered by grants the county hopes to receive.

Another public hearing will address new landscape requirements for future developments other than isolated single-family lots. Changes being considered would let the county require irrigation that minimizes and meters water use. It would also encourage developers to use drought-conscious plants.

The council could also sign an agreement with nearby city, county and town governments to create the Wasatch Back Rural Planning Organization.

Priorities identified in a draft agreement include Wasatch County’s 2019 rural transportation plan for the next two decades. One of that plan’s goals is adding lanes to busy routes.

It’s not a brand-new organization, according to Councilmember Kendall Crittenden. He says Wasatch County and Summit County want to formalize existing partnerships with the regional Mountainland Association of Governments and other agencies.

Members will include mayors and county council members. Once the agreement is in place, the organization would appoint a technical committee to help with planning projects. That’ll consist of MAG and Utah Department of Transportation employees, as well as other agencies.

The council will also finalize its meeting dates for 2023.

It’s the final meeting for councilmembers Marilyn Crittenden, Danny Goode and Jeff Wade.

On January 4, Luke Searle, Erik Rowland and Karl McMillan will be sworn in to replace the outgoing council members.

The meeting Wednesday is at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street in Heber City.