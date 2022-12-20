© 2022 KPCW

Public hearings, environmental decisions planned in last 2022 Wasatch County Council meeting

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published December 20, 2022 at 2:17 PM MST
wasatch county council 2022.png
Wasatch County
Wednesday is the final meeting of the current Wasatch County Council with (top, L-R) Kendall Crittenden, Danny Goode, Spencer Park, Mark Nelson, (bottom) Steve Farrell, Marilyn Crittenden and Jeff Wade. In January, new council members will replace Goode, Marilyn Crittenden and Wade.

The Wasatch County Council plans to make environmental decisions, hold a budget public hearing and tie up administrative loose ends as it wraps up the year.

A week after the Wasatch County Council adopted its nearly $35 million operating budget for 2023, some tweaks are up for public comment.

A staff report says possible budget amendments include millions of dollars for assorted projects and expenses. Those include the new Heber bus, a trail project, a campground and county vehicles.

The changes would also move millions between county funds to meet balancing requirements. Some expenses could be covered by grants the county hopes to receive.

Another public hearing will address new landscape requirements for future developments other than isolated single-family lots. Changes being considered would let the county require irrigation that minimizes and meters water use. It would also encourage developers to use drought-conscious plants.

The council could also sign an agreement with nearby city, county and town governments to create the Wasatch Back Rural Planning Organization.

Priorities identified in a draft agreement include Wasatch County’s 2019 rural transportation plan for the next two decades. One of that plan’s goals is adding lanes to busy routes.

It’s not a brand-new organization, according to Councilmember Kendall Crittenden. He says Wasatch County and Summit County want to formalize existing partnerships with the regional Mountainland Association of Governments and other agencies.

Members will include mayors and county council members. Once the agreement is in place, the organization would appoint a technical committee to help with planning projects. That’ll consist of MAG and Utah Department of Transportation employees, as well as other agencies.

The council will also finalize its meeting dates for 2023.

It’s the final meeting for councilmembers Marilyn Crittenden, Danny Goode and Jeff Wade.

On January 4, Luke Searle, Erik Rowland and Karl McMillan will be sworn in to replace the outgoing council members.

The meeting Wednesday is at 4 p.m. at the Wasatch County Administration Building, 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

The meeting agenda and information on how to attend the meeting via Zoom is available at this link.

Wasatch County
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter