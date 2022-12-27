© 2022 KPCW

Driver dead after head-on collision near Strawberry Reservoir

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 27, 2022 at 1:08 PM MST
strawberry reservoir ice fishing.jpg
Strawberry Bay Marina and Lodge
A fatal accident in Wasatch County near Strawberry Reservoir Tuesday morning claimed a woman's life.

A woman is dead following a head-on car crash on US-40 Tuesday.

The crash took place just before 11 a.m. on US-40 at milepost 40 near Strawberry Reservoir.

A Toyota Camry traveling westbound crossed the center line and collided with a GMC Yukon head-on, according to a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The adult female driver of the Toyota sustained fatal injuries. The driver of the Yukon was transferred to the hospital in serious condition. Several children riding in the Yukon also sustained minor injuries. A Wasatch County Fire District spokeswoman said multiple people were transported to several Salt Lake City hospitals after the crash.

The victim's name has not yet been released. No one involved in the crash is a Summit or Wasatch County resident, according to a Wasatch Fire spokesperson.

US-40 is closed in both directions, as of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Crews estimate a one- to two-hour closure until they can open up a single lane to alternate traffic.

Wasatch County
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
