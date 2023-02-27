Westbound traffic closed in Provo Canyon due to avalanche work
Avalanche mitigation work was scheduled to occur in Provo Canyon throughout the day Monday.
An avalanche slide in Provo Canyon Monday afternoon forced the complete closure of US-189 near Deer Creek Dam.
As of 2 p.m., one eastbound lane from Orem to Heber is now open. Westbound traffic remains closed.
Estimated clearance time is 4 p.m. For traffic updates, visit the Utah Department of Transportation's website.
Update: US-189 Avalanche Control Work at Deer Creek Dam, MP 17 to MP 19. One lane is now open EB from Orem to Heber. WB is still closed.— UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) February 27, 2023
❄️🚨US-189 in Provo Cyn: Expect intermittent road closures (up to 15 minutes) today for avalanche control work:— UDOT Region Three (@UDOTRegionthree) February 27, 2023
Deer Creek Dam Area: Noon to 1 p.m.
Vivian Park to Canyon Glen Park: 6 to 8 p.m. @UTHighwayPatrol @SundanceResort @UDOTTRAFFIC @UtahDOT @UWCNF @UCSO @WasatchCounty pic.twitter.com/nNbcvrT9p9