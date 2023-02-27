Westbound traffic closed in Provo Canyon due to avalanche work

An avalanche slide in Provo Canyon Monday afternoon forced the complete closure of US-189 near Deer Creek Dam.

As of 2 p.m., one eastbound lane from Orem to Heber is now open. Westbound traffic remains closed.

Estimated clearance time is 4 p.m. For traffic updates, visit the Utah Department of Transportation's website.

