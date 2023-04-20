Wasatch County lighting code update passes with limits on uplighting, brightness

The unanimous decision to approve a code amendment for dark skies is the latest chapter in a months-long process the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints began in November — just after it broke ground on a new temple outside of Heber City.

At that time, the church asked the county to allow lights to shine upward. The county responded by reviewing lighting code in depth and coming up with an alternative to the church’s request. As that work unfolded, community members launched campaigns and surveys supporting either the church or dark skies.

This week, council members largely agreed the best move was to find middle ground they hope will prevent bright lights from blocking views of the stars without unduly restricting businesses.

Councilman Erik Rowland supported that compromise. He said it’s a much needed update of regulations created in 2003 and last updated in 2014.

“How do we take it from what we had today to a much more effective code but still adhere to that statement,” Rowland said, “and that I felt like we tried to accomplish.”

The code amendment allows uplighting; that’s one of the main focuses of church architects who want lights to shine on the temple. It’s also what’s bothering some people worried about light pollution.

Dark skies consultant John Barentine, whom the city enlisted to help with its code update, said several key components in the new rules could help prevent uplighting from spoiling stargazing.

The vote also established that businesses must turn lights off an hour after sunset or after they close, whichever comes later.

The code update doesn’t apply to residences.

The county hired Barentine to help with those details. While his original recommendations would have further restricted light output, he endorsed the code the county staff drafted and the council approved.

“The important thing is, we’re putting some kind of cap on the light emissions on properties, so that they’re not unconstrained,” Barentine said. “From a dark sky perspective, I think the most important thing to do first is establish a limit, and then in the future if needed, the number can be adjusted according to the reality on the ground.”

As Councilman Steve Farrell voted in favor of the amendment, he said he believes it’s a work in progress.

Rowland suggested the county continue to get public feedback but shift focus to future tweaks.

In a statement on behalf of resident group Save Wasatch Back Dark Skies, Lisa Bahash said group members are “disappointed but not surprised” after the decision.

The council didn’t take public comment at the meeting.

“The changes will have a negative impact on the County for decades to come,” she wrote in a statement. “We view this amendment as poor at best and will continue our efforts to protect night skies for Wasatch County.”

A church official said his office had no comment about the decision Wednesday.

With the vote complete, the new outdoor lighting rules are now in effect.

Links to view the code amendment in full and a video recording of the council meeting are available at wasatch.utah.gov.

