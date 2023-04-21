Heber Valley expo brings business leaders, public together Saturday

The Heber Valley Chamber wants residents to meet the people running local businesses.

“The concept behind this Ask Heber Valley Community Expo is to provide a place in a space for a lot of the product and service industries to network directly with residents across the Wasatch Back,” says Jessica Turner, public relations manager, “and for those residents then to come in, ask their questions, find the local businesses that can provide the product or service for whatever their needs may be. So, we've got a variety of industries that will be represented at the Expo.”

She says about 75 businesses from all over the Wasatch Back signed up to take part, representing an array of services and products.

“That's everyone from local businesses to artists and craft vendors, even local food providers and exhibitors that will be present,” Turner says. “We're going to have a stage setup with free demonstrations. We will also have some classroom space, some food and beverage on site for local vendors.”

The expo’s happening inside the Wasatch County Recreation Center from noon to 6 p.m. It’s free to attend.

“The rec center itself allows for kids to run and play and have that space to stretch out and stay entertained, while parents and adults are able to walk the show,” she says.

The rec center is at 345 West 600 South in Heber City.