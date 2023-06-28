Give pets 'safe, quiet place' during fireworks, shelter says

First, don’t take your dog with you to enjoy the fireworks. That’s the advice of Holly Argueta, a technician at the Heber Valley Animal Shelter.

"I would say the majority of dogs are probably going to panic a little bit and it's going to really stress them out," she said.

If you absolutely insist on bringing your dog, Argueta suggests keeping them on a leash at all times.

"Make sure that their collar or their harness or the leash they are attached to is tight enough that they can't pull their head through it," she said.

And when walking dogs on days fireworks are allowed (July 2 through July 5), Argueta suggests doing so before dark. She also recommends owners give pets a safe, quiet place to get away from fireworks. Providing calming sounds can also help. It’s a practice she follows with her own dog.

"What I've done in the past, is my older dog who is a little bit more scared of loud noises like fireworks, thunderstorms — all that good stuff — I put her kennel downstairs in our room," she said. "I put a little blanket over it. I turn on the TV, just so she has some noise and I keep her in her kennel. So she has her her safe zone."

Argueta said she recently moved to an area in Provo near where the Stadium of Fire will take place.

"That's going to be a little different," she said. "I might try to give her some calming tablets this year."

If pets do get lost during the festivities, Argueta said getting furry friends microchipped will help ensure they can be found. That can be done at the Heber Valley Animal Shelter for $17. If pets are already microchipped, Argueta said it’s important to make sure owner information is current.

“That is an issue we run into as people either don't update their information, that we don't have the correct phone number to contact, or they don't register the chip at all,” she said.

Argueta said the shelter can help get pet owners the information they need to register and update microchips. Walk-ins are welcome.