Fireworks prohibited in parts of Midway; few other Wasatch County restrictions

This winter’s record snowfall and rainy spring may be a mixed blessing for the holiday, according to Wasatch County District Fire Battalion Chief R.L. Duke.

"Even though we have had a lot of moisture, we haven't had a lot in the last week or two. So even though it may look green, it could be drier than it may appear," he said. "So we may find that we have more fires than we think we might just because people maybe have let their guard down a little bit."

Duke is asking county residents to ignite fireworks in open paved areas like parking lots, far away from vegetation and other fuel sources. He also said fireworks need to be properly disposed of once they’ve been used.

"One of the things that we say to do is to get like a 5-gallon bucket full of water, and then once we know that those fireworks have been discharged, you can soak them in that water," he said. "Make sure that they're good and dead out."

Residents can set off fireworks purchased in Utah from July 2 through the 5th, between 11 am to 11 pm. On the 4th, that window will extend to midnight.

Fireworks are prohibited in parts of Midway, mainly on the outskirts of town.

Midway City / midwaycityut.org

Heber City Police told KPCW there are currently no restrictions within city limits there. But officers are asking residents in Valley Hills, Red Ledges and other neighborhoods in the foothills to exercise extreme caution in wooded and undeveloped areas.

There are no restricted areas in unincorporated Wasatch County. Wasatch Fire said all county residents should also check with their homeowners’ associations about any neighborhood rules.