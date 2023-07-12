Heber Valley’s summer events include free festivals, yoga in the park and concerts

The Heber Valley hosts a full line-up of summer events but according to Heber Valley Tourism Executive Director Dallin Koecher, there has been one glaring omission.

“We noticed that for years as we’ve worked in the visitor center, we have visitors come by, and even locals say, ‘What does the Heber Valley do for the Fourth of July?’ We kind of look at each other and say, 'What do we do?'” he said.

As it turns out, a lot, thanks to the valley’s new Red, White and Blue Festival. The chamber hosted a strong man contest, a market with local artisans, an outdoor concert, a fireworks display and because it is Utah, a clogging performance.

The annual 5K and 10K races became a part of the festival and saw a jump in participation this year.

“We had 225 racers, our biggest to date by double," said Koecher. "The Heber Valley Rotary served a lot of great pancake breakfasts, I think 600+ plates.”

Koecher said there will be a lot of events this summer. The Chamber hosts a monthly luncheon for Chamber members on the third Tuesday of each month and on Aug. 8, it will host the 11th Annual Golf Tournament at The Homestead Golf Club. There will be games at every hole provided by local businesses and prizes will be awarded all day long. All proceeds will go towards the Wasatch Works Scholarship Program which rewards teenagers who are employed in the Heber Valley.

“This is a high school program to give kids scholarship funds," said Koecher. "And what they do is if they can prove that they worked 600 hours over the course of two years, we will pay them $2,000 to go to college.”

Other events this summer include High Valley Arts’ performance of the Music Man Outdoor Musical now through July 17, free Community Yoga in the Park in Midway and Heber Valley Milk & Artisan Cheese’s “Meet the Cows” event where visitors can meet the fabulous “ladies” who provide the milk for their cheese.

Another local favorite is Heber Market on Main every Thursday evening with local food, drink, shopping and free live music. And KPCW will sponsor the concert on July 20 with Nosotros, hailed as one of New Mexico’s top Latin dance bands.

So swing those hips on over to the KPCW booth for free swag and we look forward to seeing you there.