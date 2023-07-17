UDOT asks Wasatch County for feedback on master plan

Wasatch County is growing fast, and UDOT is trying to anticipate where roads will need to be built and expanded.

"We make our estimations where we think growth is going to happen," said UDOT spokesperson Wyatt Wooley. "But a lot of times it helps us to get input from the public saying, 'Look, you're going to need to do something about this. As this area grows, we're going to need more attention to this particular area.'"

UDOT is asking for that input through its website. Users can get a comprehensive view of what projects are in the works and how much they’ll cost. There they can also click points on a map to comment about specific areas.

"This helps all of us to be able to alleviate traffic and congestion and create a top notch transportation division," Wooley said.

Wooley said UDOT is interested in what anyone has to say about any road. He said interstates, US highways and state roads will get significant attention in the feedback. He pointed to US Route 6 as an example.

"We have lots of desire to update that area," he said.

Not only is UDOT soliciting input on roads, but on trails as well. UDOT now has a Trails and Transit division aimed at connecting different trail systems in Utah. Wooley said it was created in response to public feedback.

"The governor brought it up and thought it was a great goal for us to have to try to connect as many trails as we can throughout Utah, and to expand our trails throughout Utah, so people can walk and bike as they see fit," he said.

Residents who want to give input have until July 25.