Motorcyclist killed in crash in Wasatch County

The Utah Highway Patrol reports that a motorcycle was traveling southbound on Provo Canyon highway approaching the curve near Wallsburg.

A white Toyota Prius had stopped on Main Canyon Road at the stop sign at the Wallsburg intersection before directly crossing the highway to a Deer Creek day use area.

The car had made it through three lanes of traffic and to the far right lane of the southbound lanes when it was struck by the motorcycle, which hit the right rear corner of the Prius.

The motorcyclist died at the scene. The two occupants of the Prius were uninjured.

Utah Highway Patrol / A motorcyclist died after hitting this white Prius Saturday about 6:30 p.m.

According to the UHP report, impairment is not suspected, however speed is being investigated as a factor. The motorcyclist had not been identified as of Sunday afternoon.