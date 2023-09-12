Tax increase up for discussion at Wasatch County Council meeting Wednesday

The agenda shows county staff will bring up the possible need for a future Truth in Taxation hearing, a requirement before governments can raise the amount of tax revenue they collect.

County Manager Dustin Grabau said the decision of whether to levy more taxes is tied to the Wasatch County Library. The council has suggested the library should become self-sufficient, and Grabau said this could be a way for the county to budget for costs like HVAC, building renovations and equipment.

He said final details are still unclear as staff finalize the 5-year budget forecast, but it would likely be structured to generate approximately $380,000. That’s the amount the council approved unanimously in a 2021 Truth in Taxation vote to bolster funding for county employees.

In 2021, that amount was estimated to increase taxes on a property worth $700,000 by just under $20 per year.

The proposal to consider another hike would need to happen by December and would impact property tax bills in 2024. No final decision has been scheduled, but Grabau said if the council wants to consider it, a more accurate financial estimate will become clearer as the time approaches.

It’s a work meeting, which means the council won’t make any official decisions.

Also on the agenda, the council will hear a report about traffic and infrastructure issues near Browns Canyon Road and Highway 248. County staff met with residents and will share their concerns and potential solutions.

One concern they raised involves semi trucks frequently using loud engine brakes on Highway 248. When the council last discussed that on Aug. 9, members said they wanted to find a way to make the road quieter for residents while considering the safety risks of not using engine brakes.

The meeting’s at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the Wasatch County Administration Building at 25 North Main Street in Heber City.

The agenda and a link to attend the meeting are available at wasatch.utah.gov.