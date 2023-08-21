Senior expo invites 55+ community to learn about local resources

The first Wasatch County Senior Expo will host more than 20 vendors with products, information and services to offer Heber Valley residents.

A flier from the Wasatch County Senior Center states the wide range of information is intended for people 55 and older.

Mike Winward is the director of the senior center.

“Everybody from the fire department, sheriff's department, police department, doctors, hearing specialists, Spring Gardens, the assisted living across the street,” Winward said. “Senior companion programs will be represented. There's a dietitian coming. A guy that does wills and trusts with the AARP is coming. We've got Enhabit Hospice coming — just kind of everything, just a million different things that would be great for seniors to know about.”

He said with the variety of vendors, the goal is to introduce people to resources they may not have even known about.

Winward also said those vendors plan to give away door prizes and swag at their tables in the senior center auditorium.

“We've got a pretty good-sized auditorium,” he said. “Everybody's going to have a little table. So, walk in and walk around and talk to people and find out, you know — whatever you're interested in, there's probably somebody here that can talk to you about something you're worried about or interested in.”

The expo is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The senior center is at 465 East 1200 South in Heber City.