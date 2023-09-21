Midway tightens rules against parking at city parks

A “large RV parking for long periods of time” at Burgi Hill Park spurred complaints in Midway this summer. Until the Midway City Council meeting Sept. 19, the city didn’t have a formal rule against that sort of camping.

The case of a particular camper setting up campsites for long daytime hours led city council members to update how they define camping.

Midway Parks, Trails and Trees Committee Chair Rob Bouwhouis said over a 21-day period, he documented her there 13 times. When he and sheriff’s deputies asked her to leave, she refused.

“When I talked to her, she was very belligerent,” Bouwhouis said. “She said, like ‘define “staying here,” you know, what does that mean?’ This is like, ‘Where does it say that I can't park here?’”

So, the council added more detail to the code on activities prohibited in parks and trailheads in Midway. The council voted unanimously to prohibit overnight parking, trailers, boats and vehicles over 25 feet in parking lots.

The code makes exceptions for people who have permission from the city, such as city contractors.

Bouwhuis said it’s not just one person the rule will affect. He’s also seen people store boats and trailers there temporarily and park overnight for baseball tournaments.

“If someone just comes there and just wants to go on a road trip and wants to stop and walk their dog in the park, I don't think that's what this is intended for, you know, although technically, you could say that's not allowed.”

When council members approved the new rule, they asked staff to make sure to post signs that clearly state the law.