Utah flyers to see TSA streamlined security, new military benefits

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem rolled back the almost 20-year requirement across the U.S. Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports the change comes after a pilot program showed the Transportation Security Administration has the equipment needed to keep air travel safe while allowing people to keep their shoes on.

TSA said the new policy should streamline the security checkpoint process and reduce wait times.

Security officials say other aspects of security screenings still apply, including identification requirements and the removal of large electronics like laptops.

The TSA also announced a new program for military families.

Starting this summer, TSA PreCheck enrollment fees will be waived for Gold Star family members who have lost a loved one in military service to the U.S.

Utah TSA spokesperson Daniel Velez said the security administration also announced expedited lanes for service members . Salt Lake City does not yet offer the service available at 11 other U.S. airports.

Removing shoes at airport security checkpoints became a requirement in 2006, several years after the “shoe bomber” Richard Reid's failed attempt to take down a flight from Paris to Miami in late 2001.

Travelers with TSA PreCheck will continue to be allowed through security wearing shoes, belts and jackets and keeping laptops and toiletries inside their carry-on luggage.